12 days after brain surgery, Pittsfield 8-year-old back on his feet

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Pittsfield eight-year-old is already up and walking 12 days after brain surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Justin Sullivan had surgery to remove a tumor from his brain, and after some physical therapy was able to take steps up and down the hospital’s hallway.

“He had assistance but he did amazing,” said Jessica Sullivan, Justin’s mother. “And has just made phenomenal progress since then … he was walking with ankle weights and now he’s walking with minimal assistance and trying to get it done as fast as possible.”

