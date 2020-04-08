12 DCF workers in Mass. test positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Twelve Massachusetts Department of Children and Families workers have tested positive for coronavirus, an official confirmed.

The infected workers recently informed the department of their positive tests and are following DPH and CDC recommendations, a DCF spokesperson said.

To maintain critical operations, DCF is keeping staffers at local and regional offices to a minimum to allow for social distancing.

SEIU Local 509 is also working with frontline social workers to address workforce issues, including the use of telework.

