12 displaced after massive tree falls on Brighton home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents and first responders are cleaning up Sunday after wild winds whipped through the Boston area, uprooting trees, downing branches, and knocking down power lines.

Among those impacted by the windy weather were the 12 people who were displaced when a massive tree came crashing down on the fire escape of a four-story home on Lothian Road in Brighton, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The building manager is providing temporary housing to the displaced residents until the fire escape can be repaired. There were no reported injuries.

