12 families displaced after fire breaks out in Salem apartment building

A dozen families have been displaced after a fire broke out Sunday in the basement of an apartment building in Salem.

Fire crews responding to a reported basement fire on North Pine Street just after 5:30 a.m. found smoke and flames coming from an apartment.

The fire got into the walls up to the fourth floor of the building before it was extinguished.

Fire officials say all gas, power, and water have been shut down at the building until further notice.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting the displaced families.

