CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dozen firefighters were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after responding to a hazmat incident in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of fire alarms sounding at 355 Massachusetts Ave. around 12:50 a.m. found smoke coming from a vacant unit on the fourth floor of the residential building, according to Cambridge Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Cahill.

Firefighters used water to extinguish the flames, which in turn reacted with chemicals that had leaked out of their original containers, creating a chemical reaction, Cahill said.

The chemicals penetrated the equipment of 12 firefighters, leaving them with non-life-threatening burns to their hands, Cahill added.

They were transported to Boston hospitals and are continuing to be monitored.

Many of the firefighters hospitalized are part of the Cambridge Fire Department’s hazmat task force, so Boston hazmat teams were called in for assistance.

An investigation revealed that the chemicals involved were a food-grade peroxide and ammonia that combined, Cahill said.

Investigators are looking into why the chemicals were in the vacant apartment and what caused the leak.

The firefighters’ gear has been placed out of service to be cleaned and rendered safe.

Four residents have been displaced as a result of the hazmat incident.

This is the gear belonging to the 12 firefighters who were taken to the hospital after suffering chemical burns while responding to the Cambridge hazmat incident. Cambridge Fire says the firefighters are still being evaluated but “the prognosis is good” #7News pic.twitter.com/4ghmLUBCSx — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) July 28, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)