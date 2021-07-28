CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dozen firefighters were taken to the hospital with chemical burns after responding to a hazmat incident in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of fire alarms sounding at 355 Massachusetts Ave. around 12:50 a.m. found smoke coming from a vacant unit on the fourth floor of the residential building, according to Cambridge Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Cahill.

Firefighters used water to extinguish the flames, which in turn reacted with chemicals that had leaked out of their original containers, creating a chemical reaction, Cahill said.

The chemicals penetrated the equipment of 12 firefighters, leaving them with non-life-threatening burns to their hands, Cahill added.

They were transported to Boston hospitals and have since been released.

Many of the firefighters hospitalized were part of the Cambridge Fire Department’s hazmat task force, so Boston hazmat teams were called in for assistance.

An investigation revealed that the chemicals involved were a food-grade peroxide and ammonia that combined, Cahill said.

Investigators are looking into why the chemicals were in the vacant apartment and what caused the leak.

The firefighters’ gear has been placed out of service to be cleaned and rendered safe.

Four residents have been displaced as a result of the hazmat incident.

Among those residing in the building included Massachusetts Institute of Technology students.

A spokesperson for the institute said that, “All of our students were safely evacuated and unharmed.”

“We appreciate the help of our local American Red Cross chapter with identifying alternative overnight housing, and our student support professionals are in touch with the students to offer further assistance,” the spokesperson added. “We are also grateful for the swift response by the Cambridge Fire Department, which is looking into the source of the incident with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department and MIT Police.”

The incident remains under investigation.

