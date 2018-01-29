CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) – Several fire crews and ambulances are on the scene of a fire in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Officials responded to Elmwood Avenue Monday evening. The fire chief said they are responding to a chemical fire at a business there. Nearby businesses were evacuated out of precaution.

Twelve firefighters were taken to the hospital, according to crews at the scene. They are all expected to be OK.

This is a developing story; Stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)