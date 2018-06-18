WESTWOOD, Mass. (WHDH) – 12 people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon for evaluation after mace was accidentally released at a discount shop in Westwood, according to officials.

The owner said an employee found a pepper spray can attached to a key chain on the floor. The employee then sprayed the can thinking it was it was perfume.

None of the injuries were serious, according to officials.

Those injured complained of burning throats and eyes.

Additional details were not immediately available.

