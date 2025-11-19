DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three more jurors were seated Wednesday at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham for the murder trial of Brian Walshe, bringing the total to 12. Six men and six women have been selected this week. Four more jurors are still needed before the trial can begin.

Brian Walshe is accused of murdering his wife Ana at their home in Cohasset in 2023. Her body has never been recovered.

Prosecutors say Walshe waited several days before authorities were notified that Ana, 39, had been missing since New Year’s Day. They said surveillance video showed Walshe buying cleaning products in the days following her disappearance.

Investigators believe Walshe disposed of his wife’s remains in dumpsters across the region, and they were incinerated before they could be recovered.

Before the start of jury selection this week, Walshe changed his plea to guilty on charges he misled investigators and got rid of Ana’s body.

Jury selection will continue Thursday morning. One all jurors are seated, the trial is expected to begin December 1.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)