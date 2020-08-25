12 Mass. high schools push fall sports to spring

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The 12 high schools that make up Massachusetts’ Northeast Conference have decided to move all fall sports to the spring, officials announced Tuesday.

Beverly High School, Danvers High School, Gloucester, Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Marblehead High School, Masconomet Regional, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Salem High School, Saugus High School, Swampscott High School, and Winthrop High School opted to push back the fall season after principals and athletic directors met to discuss MIAA guidelines for athletic participation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said they based their decision to delay the season on many factors including five school communities that are shaded in red on the Bay State’s COVID-19 risk map, which indicates they will not be allowed to participate in sports this fall. Remote learning being in place to start the school also played a role in the decision-making.

The NEC’s fall season will now begin on Feb. 21, 2021, and run through April 25, 2021.

“The focus at this time is opening our schools as safely as possible,” the conference stated in a press release. “There will be time needed to ensure proper safeguards are in place as well as working through procedures for a safe return just for school. Time is needed to work out safety protocols for extracurricular activities.”

