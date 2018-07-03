12 men nabbed in Fall River prostitution sting

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A dozen men were arrested in a five-hour span last Friday after officials set up a prostitution sting in Fall River, police said.

In response to numerous citizen and business complaints regarding prostitution activity in the areas of North Main and Pine streets and South Main and Park streets, members of the Fall River Police Department’s Vice & Intelligence Unit arranged for a sting operation involving a female undercover police officer.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 12 men between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 29.

Arrested on a charge of offering sexual conduct for pay were: James A. Luciano, 48, of Fall River; Jonathan Sanchez, 27, of Fall River; Leonard Zachery, 27, of Bristol, Rhode Island; Jose Freire, 56, of Fall River; Marlon Abad, 20, of Fall River; Carl W. Hyson, 68, of Fall River; Zikret Hasan, 69, of Bristol, Rhode Island; Jose Sorto, 22, of Fall River; Eduardo Rodrigues-Ramos, 28, of Fall River; Eduardo Rodrigues, 23, of Fall River; George Ostapaw, 43, of Fall River; and Ezequias Dos Santos, 34, of Fall River.

