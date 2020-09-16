12 NH high school students, 1 teacher told to quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive student

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Twelve New Hampshire high school students and one teacher have been forced to quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive student during freshman orientation.

“While we do not have any details on this individual, we hope that this person, if symptomatic, recovers quickly. We will continue to be diligent in our efforts to maintain sanitized and safe facilities across the whole SAU,” said Superintendent Dr. David Ryan.

All students and staff who enter School Administrative Unit 16 schools for any reason must complete a health screening that includes temperature checks and the screening questionnaire.

All of the individuals participating in orientation were wearing face coverings and adhering to social distance protocols that are in alignment with CDC standards, according to Ryan. The classroom has already been sanitized by the school district facilities staff.

