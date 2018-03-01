12 participate in successful kidney swap in IL

CHICAGO, IL (WHDH) — 12 people have participated in a successful kidney swap at a Chicago, IL hospital.

On Wednesday, all donors and recipients were able to meet eachother for the first time.

Surgeons at Northeastern Memorial Hospital took six kidneys from living donors and gave them to the 6 people in need.

Dozens of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals were involved in the surgeries. The hospital said this was a rare-organ transplant chain that ended up being successful.

The surgeries involved three sets of friends, an aunt and a niece, second cousins and a good samaritan.

