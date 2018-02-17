12 people displaced after basement fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Springfield Fire responded to a basement fire at 195 Laurelton Street around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said 12 people have been displaced.

One man was taken to the hospital, but there is no update on his current condition.

There were no other reported injuries.

Officials said the home suffered more than $100,000 in damage. There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

