DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her legal team arrived at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Tuesday morning. The court now has a total of 12 jurors ready to decide the case.

A new group of 47 potential jurors arrived on Tuesday. Judge Beverly Cannone told the group the allegations, that in 2022, Read allegedly struck victim John O’Keefe with her car and left him in the snow, injured. That was where he was later declared dead.

96% of potential jurors said they had heard about the case or talked about it. 57% said they had developed an opinion about Karen Read. 28% said they feel biased for or against the defendant or prosecution.

One previously selected juror was dropped but three were added after none were added on Monday. A total of 12 jurors are currently selected, six men and six women.

Read said it is her understanding that opening statements will come one week from Tuesday, assuming at least four more jurors are selected this week.

“I’m anxious and it’s in God’s hands and we’re fighting and working as hard as we can,” said Read. “What else can we do?”

On Monday, Cannone worked through roughly 45 potential jurors, warning them all about the publicity of the case.

“This is the smallest pool we’ve had,” Read said after court.

She gave them all a brief summary of the second-degree murder allegations Read, 45, faces in connection with the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. She is being retried after last trial ended with a hung jury.

The potential jurors were asked about a wide range of topics, including whether they have been exposed to domestic violence and their feelings about the police.

“If you know now that you’ve left something out of the jury questionnaire, tell us at sidebar,” Cannone said to the pool.

Both the defense and the prosecution have at least 16 peremptory challenges, allowing lawyers to dismiss potential jurors — no questions asked. Read said many have been used already.

The court is expecting around 100 people to be in the potential juror pool Tuesday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)