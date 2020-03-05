12 Vermont towns vote to join high-speed internet group

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Twelve Vermont towns have voted to become founding members of a regional communications group in an effort to spread high-speed internet to underserved neighborhoods.

Residents approved their town’s participation in the Southern Vermont Communications Union District this week, the Bennington Banner reported Wednesday. Tim Scoggins, the head of the task force that worked to create the group, said the new internet system will likely be in place within three to five years.

The group plans to form a governing board made up of representatives from each member town. The board is expected to meet in April.

The towns included in the group are Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Landgrove, Manchester, Peru, Pownal, Rupert, Sandgate, Shaftsbury, Sunderland and Woodford.

