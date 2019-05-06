WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested after throwing a knife at a 9-year-old boy when they got into an argument while playing video games at a Wichita home.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 9-year-old and his 13-year-old brother were in the home of the 12-year-old when the argument erupted Saturday night. Police say the younger boy was taken to a hospital with a minor cut to his back. Neither of the older boys was hurt.

Police say the 12-year-old was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)