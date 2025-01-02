NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old boy died Tuesday after he crashed while skiing in New Hampshire, according to the Conway Police Department.

At around 10:44 a.m., emergency crews responded to Cranmore Mountain in North Conway for a report of a child who appeared to have struck a tree on the Bandit Trail, police said in a statement.

The boy was being treated by ski patrol personnel at the base of the mountain when rescue crews arrived, police said.

He was taken to MaineHealth Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

“On behalf of the Conway Police Department, and all the first responders who assisted, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the 12-year-old boy,” Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei said in a statement.

