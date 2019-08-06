12-year-old boy hospitalized after near-drowning at Marshfield beach

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning at a Marshfield beach Tuesday, fire officials said.

Officials responding to Green Harbor Beach at 1:30 p.m. found the boy unconscious, according to the Marshfield Fire Department.

The boy was transported to South Shore Hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)