TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Taunton Friday night, police said.

Officers responding to reports of the crash on Plain Street around 6:30 p.m. transported the boy to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, according to a release issued by the department.

An initial investigation indicates that he was crossing the street with a family member when he slipped and fell back into the path of the oncoming car.

The driver remained at the scene and is said to be cooperating with the police.

No charges have been filed, and speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

