BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation got underway in Mattapan Thursday after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in an incident in a triple decker off Fessenden Street, officials said.

Boston police said first responders were first called to the area just after 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Authorities initially said a victim was located inside the apartment building and transported to a hospital.

In a news conference held later in the afternoon, city officials said the 12-year-old child died as a result of the shooting.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu rushed to the scene, where she conferred with Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

“For a child of this age, being lost to gun violence is a nightmare,” Wu said.

“Unfortunately, we’re here on yet another sad and tragic afternoon that frankly stems from too many guns being on our streets,” Hayden said.

—

WATCH: City officials hold new conference following Mattapan shooting

—

Police were seen taking photos of the crime scene and speaking to Mattapan residents. At one point, authorities removed a dog from the apartment building. One woman came to the scene and was allowed inside crime tape to get her small child.

“We don’t know what happened,” the woman said. “I’m just here to pick up my son from daycare.”

With authorities still on scene Thursday afternoon, questions remained about how and why the boy died.

Asked if he believes the child was targeted, Cox responded.

“We’re investigating the incident,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to be random right now but it’s under investigation.”

“All that will come out a little later on and so we can’t speak to the motive or what exactly went on in the home right now,” he continued.

7NEWS also asked Cox whether authorities are searching for a suspect. While he said it is too early in the investigation to provide such information, Hayden said there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

This incident happened close to a park on Norfolk Street.

While children were playing again at the park around 5 p.m., area residents said they were rattled and concerned about escalating violence in Boston.

“It’s terrible,” one person said.

“There’s so many things that could happen, that should be happening to avoid stuff like this but it’s only going to get worse before it gets better,” said Cecelia Webb, a concerned neighbor.

Authorities have asked that anyone who may have information on the shooting contact the Boston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)