HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle has suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car.
Police in Hudson said the boy crossed a street and was struck by the car Tuesday afternoon. The boy, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
The driver was not hurt. Police say drugs, alcohol and speed do not seem to be a factor in the accident.
Police are investigating.
