HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle has suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car.

Police in Hudson said the boy crossed a street and was struck by the car Tuesday afternoon. The boy, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

The driver was not hurt. Police say drugs, alcohol and speed do not seem to be a factor in the accident.

Police are investigating.

