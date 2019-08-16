12-year-old boy on bike struck, seriously injured by vehicle in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle while riding his bike in Haverhill on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to a reported crash involving a Buick Encore and a child on a bicycle in the area of 81 Farrwood Drive, according to Haverhill police.

The boy was taken by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

