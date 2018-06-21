DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia (WHDH) — Police in Nova Scotia received an unusual 911 call from a 12-year-old who wasn’t happy with his dinner.

The boy dialed 911 June 12 just before 10 p.m., saying that his guardian made a salad that he did not like, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Before officers arrived, the boy called again to ask when officers would be arriving, reiterating that he did not like the salad.

Responding officers spoke to the child about their salad and explained when it is appropriate to call 911.

“While many can relate to the dislike of a salad at times, this raises a more important issue that warrants discussion at all ages,” says Cpl. Dal Hutchinson. “The improper use of 911 is an issue with all age groups and it ties up valuable resources, preventing emergency first responders from dealing with real emergencies.”

