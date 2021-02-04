SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy accused of stabbing his younger brother in far northwestern Wisconsin can be charged with attempted intentional homicide, a judge has ruled.

According to a criminal complaint, the older boy stabbed his 7-year-old sibling once in the back, twice in the abdomen and once in the chest in the Jan. 11 attack at a home on Solon Springs, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Duluth, Minnesota.

The younger boy survived the attack and told police his older brother put a pillow over his face during the stabbing to mute his screams, KBJR-TV reported.

The judge made the ruling during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in adult court. The case could still be sent back to juvenile court; a hearing on that decision was scheduled for March 5.

In Wisconsin, juveniles over the age of 10 accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide are first sent to adult court.

The 12-year-old is being held at the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)