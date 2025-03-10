A New Hampshire 12-year-old is recovering at Boston Children’s Hospital after a tree fell outside of his home in Boscawen and landed on him.

Firefighters raced to rescue Kyle Murray, who was trapped underneath the spruce tree. The tree toppled over due to Friday’s high-winds.

“The fire department said you don’t see this type of thing, ever,” said Hannah Littlefield, who set up a GoFundMe to help support Kyle’s family with medical bills. “I mean, it’s never happened around here. I’m sure trees have fallen down, but there’s never been anyone pinned underneath it.”

First responders used saws and hydraulic tools to free Kyle, who is now suffering from life-threatening injuries. Kyle suffered a broken pelvis, broken ankle, and two small brain bleeds.

“It’s not quite so touch-and-go now, it was. I mean, they sent him to Boston, and because of the weather, there were no helicopters, they were not setting up a helicopter, so they went down by ambulance,” said family friend Andrea Poirier.

Kyle’s parents remain by his side at the hospital. Back home in Boscawen, just outside of Concord, a community is banding together, raising money to help with his medical bills.

The community is also praying for Kyle to make a full recovery, because they say, that’s just what you do.

“He’s such a sweet kid,” said Poirier. “He cleans off my mom’s car in the winter.”

“That’s the main goal, making sure that Kyle makes a full recovery and then, of course, supporting his family in any way we can,” said Littlefield.

