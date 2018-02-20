DUGGER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl has been arrested after making online threats toward students and staff at a school in rural western Indiana.

The Sullivan County sheriff says she’s responsible for threats via Snapchat directed at Dugger-Union Community School. Sheriff Clark Cottom says no weapons were found and she faces an intimidation charge.

The case is among about a dozen school threats in Indiana since the deadly shooting last week at a Florida high school.

Social media threats have also resulted in the arrests of two male students from Carmel High School near Indianapolis and a student at Columbus East High School in southern Indiana. Evansville police says a 17-year-old boy faces intimidation charges for writing a violence threat on a bathroom stall door last week at Reitz High School.

