BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl will face charges after lying to police about someone trying to kidnap her, officials said.

Police say the girl told them someone tried to grab her backpack while walking through the woods by Davis Commons after school on Tuesday.

Police say she admitted to making up the story and will be summoned to court for filing a false police report.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)