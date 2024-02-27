PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Peabody has been found safe.

Iris Matul was reported missing from the Holiday Inn in Peabody but has been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Peabody police at 978-538-6300.

