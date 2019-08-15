12-year-old girl struck by car while riding bike in Essex

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl was struck by a car while riding a bike on Thursday in Essex.

The accident occurred around 1:15 p.m on Martin Street when a white 2008 Ford Edge struck a 12-year-old girl on her bike.

The girl was transported to Beverly Hospital, then airlifted to a Boston area hospital, according to Essex Police.

The extent of the girl’s injuries is unknown.

Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges or citations have been filed, police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)