BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl who Brockton police said lied about someone trying to kidnap her is now facing charges.

Police said the girl told them a man tried to grab her backpack while she was walking near the Davis school Tuesday afternoon, prompting an increased police presence and concern among the parent community Wednesday.

But, police said she confessed to making the story up.

She is facing charges of filing a false police report.

