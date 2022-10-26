SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was struck by a car and injured Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Swansea Police said they provided aid to a semi-conscious 12-year-old on Milford Road after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian crash.

The child was suffering serious injuries from being struck by a vehicle, Chief Marc Haslam said, and was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

Police said the driver, an 18-year-old from Swansea, remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Preliminary investigation by police suggested the victim had been walking on the sidewalk or the bike lane when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle jumped the curb, hitting the child.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

