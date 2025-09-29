MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating two fires at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Marblehead.

On Sunday shortly before noon, Marblehead Police and Fire reported to the church on Atlantic Avenue following reports of a small fire in the bathroom.

“Marblehead Fire quickly extinguished the fire,” officials said in a statement. “The church was not damaged.”

Police said a similar incident occurred one week previous.

“In each incident, small fires were reported and quickly contained, causing no permanent damage,” officials said. “Both incidents were investigated by Marblehead Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The initial results of the investigation led investigators to determine that the fires were intentionally set.”

A 12-year-old was identified as the sole suspect.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)