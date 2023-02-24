PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old boy from Rhode Island is growing out his hair for a great cause.

A.J. Silvia is helping children with cancer for the second time, growing out his hair to donate to Wigs for Kids.

“I just wanted more children that have no hair to get hair,” Silvia said.

Four years ago, Silvia donated 12 inches of hair to the organization.

“It made me feel really happy that I was doing something good and making someone really happy, so I decided to do it again,” Silva added.

However, heading into middle school, his classmates weren’t as kind and he got teased for his long hair. The bullying got so bad that he considered cutting it all off, but his mom didn’t want him to give up.

“I kind of encouraged him, I’m like, ‘Baby, you’re doing a really good thing. If you stick with it, then I promise to cut my hair too,” Silva’s mom said.

Silva’s mom posted about the cause online and the community rallied around them. Silva even arranged for others to get their hair cut for free at Stef’s Salon so it could all be donated alongside his.

“It’s a small difference, at least we are helping to make a difference in somebody’s lives,” Silva’s mom said.

Silva says he is glad he didn’t give in to the bullies.

“I would have just been stopping the struggle for myself and forgetting about the kids who struggle every day with no hair themselves,” he said.

So far, seven people have pledged to get a haircut with Silva.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)