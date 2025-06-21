LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A close call in Londonderry, New Hampshire Friday morning, where a tree crashed onto an SUV and shattered its windshield.

A mother and her 12-year-old son were inside the car. The boy became trapped in the passenger seat.

“The tree came down, hit the front windshield and the two A posts, which kept them safe,” said lieutenant Michael England with the Londonderry Fire Department. “Had it been two feet further, it could’ve been a lot worse.”

First responders were able to free the boy who had a few injuries. His mother and him were shaken up but are okay.

“The minor was doing as good as you can be. No one expects a tree to fall down on a car,” said England.

Winds whipped across New England all day, toppling trees in multiple towns.

In Jamaica Plain, crews removed a tree that fell on two cars, taking down power lines and street lights in its path.

In Roxbury, a house and a car were damaged when strong wind gusts caused a tree to come crashing down.

And in Hamilton, a massive tree snapped, dangling precariously on power lines over the street.

A similar scene in Georgetown with a branch landing on wires.

Crews stayed busy throughout the day in Maynard and West Bridgewater with downed trees blocking roads.

“There’s a lot of big, old trees along the highways and the state roads so you expect them to be safe,” said England.

While safety is the expectation, first responders urge motorists to stay alert on windy days.

“You got telephone wires, wind and trees just fall,” said England.

