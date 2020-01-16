(WHDH) — A 12-year-old boy used his new “hero arm” to complete a task that most people take for granted.

Jonathan Wainwright, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was born without a right hand due to a rare condition called Amniotic Band Syndrome.

Open Bionics, a UK-based company, recently developed a bionic arm for Wainwright, allowing him to use that to drink from a glass.

“I’m about to take a drink of apple juice with my right hand for the first time,” he said before taking a sip and giving a thumbs up to the camera.

His father, Curt Wainwright, called it a “Proud parent moment!”

