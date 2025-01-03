WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old boy from Weymouth, who died in a skiing accident in New Hampshire Tuesday, is remembered for his happiness and being a good big brother.

Jack Murray’s parents say their son always had a smile on his face and was up to try anything.

The Weymouth boy played several different instruments, finding his rhythm in the Maria Chapman Middle School band. Jack was a multi-sport athlete and even started a business designing shirts.

“He was a really, really bright shining light in this world and unfortunately just taken away far too soon,” said his father Paul Murray.

On Tuesday, Jack was skiing at Cranmore Mountain in New Hampshire with his family, something he had done since he was 7 years old.

His dad says it was the first run of the day. Jack had on his helmet and was on an intermediate trail, when authorities say he struck a tree and did not survive.

“It’s important that people know someone like Jack existed in this world. We could all do better to learn from him and approach life the way he did,” Paul Murray said.

At such a young age, Jack managed to touch a lot of lives.

Six years older than his little brother, his parents say Jack was always watching out for his sibling. This was evident just this Christmas when Jack’s brother got sick with a stomach bug.

“My wife woke up, she found Jack sitting next to his brother’s bed just rubbing his back,” Paul Murray said.

Jack was also a friend to many of all ages. Now, an entire city is in mourning, alongside the Murray family.

“His classmates on his bus, they saved his bus seat for him this week, as well. We’re just very fortunate that he shined so brightly. This community around us saw that and is telling us that,” his father said.

The family has started a GoFundMe site in their son’s honor, to raise money for the Maria Chapman Middle School band.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)