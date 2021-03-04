12,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments being added in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s VaxFinder website will be put to the test again as 12,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments become available Thursday.

The rush to register for an appointment over the past few weeks has been rocky with the website crashing and residents receiving weeks-long wait times.

Some people are also voicing their frustrations as educators are set to become eligible to book an appointment beginning March 11.

In a tweet, Michael Santucci said, “My parents are 80 with medical issues and are still trying to get their vaccines. Yes, I agree teachers should be moved up and let them get their vaccines now, but can’t we help the over-75s get theirs?”

Another Twitter user said, “75+ people are still waiting for the dust to clear. Bouncing around to all the different websites is a joke. Let’s cram more people in the phone booth.”

Transit workers voiced their concerns about returning students cramming themselves onto buses and trains as they wait for their turn to become eligible for the vaccine.

“Our exposure in now having the students coming back. We do provide a lot of service for buses on students,” Carmen’s Union President Jim Evers said. “I don’t think I put ourselves priority over anyone else except for the fact I think we should be included in the conversations to maybe be put into a little bit of a priority as well.”

Gov. Charlie Baker has also faced questions about his decision to welcome fans back to Fenway Park for Red Sox games.

People who jumped at the offer to get their first vaccine shots at the ballpark are now wondering if they’ll have to check the Red Sox schedule to see if they’ll be able to get their second shots there.

Baker says his office is talking to the Red Sox organization about that question.

“The bottom line is everyone who needs a second dose is going to get a second dose and if we need to move the way we handle first dosing and second dosing going forward, we’ll find another place in the city to do it,” he said.

