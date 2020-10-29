121 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 27 new coronavirus deaths reported bringing the state’s death toll to 9,727 with 151,741 confirmed cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than five cases are not given a designation.

The statewide average daily case rate is in the red zone at 11.8 per 100,000 residents. This crossed the 8 case limit that moves communities from moderate to high risk.

One hundred and twenty-one cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, up from 77 that were reported last week.

Communities that fall into the red category are prohibited from moving onto Phase 3 of the reopening process.

On October 22, state health officials started designating the coronavirus clusters in locations such as jails, colleges, and nursing homes that have pushed communities into the high-risk zone.

Somerset, North Andover, Newton, Middleboro, Milton, Kingston, Fairhaven, Chelmsford and Bridgewater were all given an asterisk however this does not impact their ability to move forward in the reopening plan.

The Department of Public Health began releasing information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

Since last week, 175 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 1,583.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown where data for all 351 communities is included.

The report states that 97,606 people have completed their quarantine to date and 5,805 are still undergoing theirs.

