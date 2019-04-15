123rd Boston Marathon falls on 6th anniversary of bombings

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 123rd Boston Marathon marks the first time the race has fallen on the same day as the deadly bombings that rocked the city six years ago.

On April 15, 2013, two homemade pressure cooker bombs detonated within seconds of each other near the finish line of the racing, killing 8-year-old Martin Richard, 23-year-old Lingzi Lu, and 29-year-old Krystle Campell. Hundreds of others were also injured.

What is now known as One Boston Day, runners will once again get ready to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.

“I think we can all come together and remember what had happened in hopes that we all cross that finish line together as a community,” Boston University student Sophia Tiberi said.

The marathon gives the city a chance to show its resilience in the wake of tragedy.

Mayor Marty Walsh urged everyone to let a ray of light shine over what was once a dark day in the city.

“Let’s not let that take over who we are,” he said. “It was just completely amazing what happened after the marathon tragedy, with everybody, with how Boston reached out, the world reached out.”

At 2:49 p.m., officials will host a moment of reflection and remembrance at the finish line to mark the moment the first bomb went off.

The Boston Red Sox will also hold a moment of silence before Monday’s game. Players will wear home jerseys featuring “Boston” on the front.

