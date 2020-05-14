125 gallons of fuel spills on I-93 south on Woburn/Stoneham line after metal pierces tractor-trailer’s tank

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers are dealing with a major backup on Interstate 93 southbound after a large piece of metal was ripped up from the highway on the Woburn/Stoneham line, slicing through several tires before piercing the gas tank of a tractor-trailer on Thursday morning.

Massachusetts Department of Transported responded to the scene by exit 36 to remove the piece of metal as the Stoneham Fire Department worked to contain the roughly 125 gallon fuel spill.

“It’s just ongoing right now. We’re waiting for other agencies to show up,” Stoneham Fire Capt. Robert Dallas said. “We have it contained and we’re just waiting for the cleanup.”

MassDOT and state police closed three out of the four lanes on the highway, resulting in a major traffic delays.

The tractor-trailer has since been towed away from the scene.

