Officials recently reported the twelfth human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health said the patient is a man in his 50s exposed in an area of Essex County.

Seven communities including Beverly, Danvers, Peabody, and Salem are now at moderate risk for the virus.

