BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested 13 individuals Monday as part of a joint human trafficking operation focused on the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

“The operation targeted individuals engaged in criminal activity in the New Market Square area, with the goal of reducing sexual exploitation, disrupting the recruitment of victims, and addressing related criminal offenses,” police said in a statement. “Additional objectives included reducing property crime and mitigating blight-related concerns. This coordinated effort supports the Boston Police Department’s mission to reduce fear, enhance public safety, and improve the quality of life for residents.”

The operation was conduced in partnership between the Boston police and the Massachusetts State Police Special Services Section High-Risk Victims Unit and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Eliphete Pierre, 33, of Brockton, was charged with sexual conduct for fee; Adam C. Evans, 46, of Brockton, was charged with possession of class B substance; Ralph Milord, 30, of Stoughton, was charged with outstanding default warrants out of Boston Municipal Court for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, common law interfere with police officer, withholding cvidence from a criminal proceeding, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; Nathan McGuire, 48, of Boston, was charged with sexual conduct for fee and an outstanding straight warrant for violations of the auto laws.

Donell P. Bernard, 38, of Brockton, was charged with sexual conduct for fee; Stephen C. Leong, 40, of Marshfield, was charged with sexual conduct for fee; Jamal Pryor, 49, of Boston, was charged with sexual conduct for fee; Rey F. Becceril, 47, of Brockton, was charged with sexual conduct for fee; Christifier C. Littlewood, 43, of Winchendon, was charged with sexual conduct for fee; Cristian Brito-Delahera, 26, of Melrose, was charged with sexual conduct for fee; Obdulio Perez Ixcot, 44, of Everett, was charged with sexual conduct for fee; Mohamed A. Mahgoub, 31, of Boston, was charged with sexual conduct for fee; Gedenilson C. Ribeiro, 40, of Everett, was charged with sexual conduct for fee and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)