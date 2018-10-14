LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A silo full of grain collapsed onto a barn in Lunenburg, trapping 13 calves and leading to the death of one cow.

Crews responding to Cherry Hill Farm on Leominster Road around 11 a.m. discovered that the silo tore the main barn in half.

One cow was struck by the debris and was euthanized by employees before first responders arrived, police said.

The other 13 cows were trapped in an area of the barn that had been severely damaged by the fall, according to officials.

Fire officials determined the building too hazardous to enter and sought assistance from the district eight technical rescue team.

When the team arrived, they immediately began the two-hour long process of stabilizing the structure and safely removing the remaining cows.

No one was injured in the rescue.

The owner of the farm are currently looking for temporary lodgings for their animals.

The incident remains under investigation.

