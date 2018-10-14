LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A silo full of grain collapsed onto a barn in Lunenburg, trapping 13 calves and leading to the death of one cow.

Crews responding to Cherry Hill Farm on Leominster Road discovered that the silo tore the main barn in half.

One cow was struck by the debris and was euthanized by employees before first responders arrived, police said.

Fire officials are evaluating the condition of the building to safely remove 13 calves trapped inside.

The incident remains under investigation.

