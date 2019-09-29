13 Connecticut communities to receive $13M in housing grants

ARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thirteen communities across Connecticut are on tap to receive $13 million in federal grants aimed at helping smaller cities modernize and rehabilitate housing.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno this week announced that the grants are designed to help improve housing for low and moderate-income individuals.

Eligible projects have to be in a municipality with fewer than 50,000 residents and have a focus on improving neighborhoods, eliminating blight, and attracting economic development.

One of the projects is Mystic River Homes in Groton. The $1.5 million grant will help pay for elevator replacements and a new fire system pump, hot water system upgrades and a new backup generator.

Other communities that received grants include: Chester, Derby, East Windsor, Enfield, Farmington, Guilford, Hebron, Madison, Plainville, Trumbull, Wallingford and Windham.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)