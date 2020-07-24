13 coronavirus cases linked to Chatham house party, pop-up testing site established

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Thirteen people who all attended the same house party in Chatham two weeks ago have all tested positive for coronavirus.

One person lives in Chatham and three more live in Harwich, according to release issued by both towns. The identities and residences of the remaining nine have not been released though many are known to work in the local food industry.

Roughly 30 to 50 people were in attendance at the July 12 event.

Officials confirm that many party-goers were not wearing masks and the state is urging restaurant owners to talk to their employees to see if they attended the event.

Some restaurants have temporarily closed due to employees testing positive, or employees who are close contacts to positive individuals.

Contact tracing is being conducted by the Visiting Nurses Association in accordance with public health guidelines.

The Barnstable County Department of Health & Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare will open a pop-up testing clinic in the parking lot of the Town Annex on Monday for anyone who attended the party. Those in close contact with the partygoers are also urged to get tested.

