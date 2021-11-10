BOSTON (WHDH) - Thirteen members and associates of a Lawrence-based gang were charged in Boston federal court Wednesday in connection with a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone and counterfeit prescription pills containing methamphetamine.

According to court paperwork, an investigation revealed a large multi-object drug conspiracy centering around the Gangster Disciples in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.

The 13 who are said to be involved, allegedly distributed fentanyl, cocaine and suboxone with drug trafficking activities extending from Massachusetts into Maine and southern New Hampshire as well as into the Essex County Jail.

On Wednesday, four gallon-sized bags of counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine and an additional gallon-sized bag of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized.

The following defendants were indicted on conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 500 grams or more of cocaine and suboxone:

Justin Suriel, a/k/a “Chachi,” 25, of Methuen;

Nathaniel Infante, a/k/a “Natti,” 27, of Methuen;

Jonathan Cruz, a/k/a “Trippy,” 35, of Lawrence;

Felix Rodriguez, 24, of Methuen;

Steven Rios, a/k/a “Doofy,” 24, of North Andover;

Cirio Junior Dolores-Acevedo, a/k/a “Domi,” 38, of Miami, Fla.;

Celino Guzman Cabreja, 31, of Lawrence;

Anthony Martinez, 23, of Haverhill;

Christopher Riley, 38, of Brockton;

Elijah Declet, a/k/a “Evil,” 24, of Haverhill;

Emmanuel Lys, 32, of Watertown.

“These defendants allegedly trafficked drugs of all kinds, making money at the expense of addicts and dragging down our community,” said Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell. “Today’s arrests stop a poly-drug pipeline that supplied street-level dealing across New England.

It is also alleged that Justin Suriel and Steven Rios conspired to kidnap and traumatize a victim in retaliation for the suspected theft of Rios’ dog. They are facing additional kidnapping charges.

Declet was also charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Two additional defendants were charged by criminal complaint for their involvement in the Gangster Disciples’ trafficking operations.

Yoel Mercedes, a/k/a “Capo,” 38, of Lawrence, was charged with the distribution of 40 grams or more of fentany and Vando Gvozdarevic, 29, of Chelmsford, was charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

