13 hospitalized, 53 injured following chemical incident at Merrimack, NH manufacturing facility

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Thirteen people were taken to Nashua hospitals in varying conditions and 53 were treated at the scene following a chemical incident at a Merrimack, New Hampshire manufacturing facility Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to 243 Daniel Webster Highway to check conditions after the company received a mislabeled package from a vendor, according to the fire chief.

Employees at the facility reportedly used the mismarked chemical which reacted improperly, sickening dozens.

No further information has been released.

