NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - Thirteen people were rushed to the hospital after an ammonia leak at a food processing plant in North Kingstown on Thursday, officials said.

Two of those hospitalized were listed in serious condition and several complained of eye and throat irritation.

The plant was evacuated and the fire chief said they found a leak in the facility’s ammonia refrigeration system, which was then carried through the vents into the building.

It was not the first time something like this happened at the plant; in a similar incident in 2020 a forklift punctured an ammonia evaporator.

